University of South Florida protesters say administration has not supported Palestinian students

A week after student groups clashed with police on the University of South Florida Tampa campus, pro-Palestinian protests have, for the most part, paused with the end of the spring semester.

Law enforcement prevented protestors from setting up solidarity encampments seen at other university campuses. During separate conflicts with police on April 29 and 30, 13 people were arrested and multiple students were suspended.

The response, according to the Tampa Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) was "swift and effective."

"People have the right to protest, even if you don't like what they're protesting," said Jonathan Ellis, chair of the JCRC. "But you have to follow the time, place, manner restrictions."

Ellis said members of his organization have met with USF President Rhea Law and worked with her team to address incidents that made Jewish students feel unsafe since the Oct. 7 attack in Israel.

"There are students that indicate they're afraid to wear their Star of David on campus or a yamaka on campus," he said.

In an open letter, the JCRC thanked the university for addressing "antisemitic and anti-Israel activity" on campus and condemned demonstrators, alleging that some students had celebrated the Hamas attack.

"Calls for violence, acts of violence and disruption of campus life and education are unacceptable and will not be tolerated," read the statement.

The letter also outlined that members of USF administration sat down with the Deputy Consul General of Israel for Florida and watched video of the Oct. 7 attack; attended several Jewish community events; and are covering the cost of around-the-clock cpolice protection of the Hillel Jewish Student Center at USF.

"We know of no other university doing the same and they have met with students and professionals on campus to hear their concerns directly," read the letter.

Meanwhile, student protestors said their concerns have largely gone unheard.

Victoria Hinckley, a member of Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), said USF administration have not made "good faith efforts" to listen to students' demands.

The SDS has been involved in a number of student protests and is currently suspended from the university for a previous rally about diversity demands.

"We've also had no communication from administration and no signs of them wanting to meet with students to hear our concerns," said Hinckley.

She also called out the university for addressing the Oct. 7 attack, but remaining silent on the Israeli military response.

According to Israeli authorities, the Hamas invasion killed 1,200 in Israel and resulted in more than 240 people being taken hostage.

Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

"They're leaving students behind," said Hinckley. "Their role as an administration is to support all their students."

Alina Atiq is a senior and member of the USF Divest Coalition, which participated in a hunger strike earlier this year to protest the school's investments in companies that back Israel.

Atiq said students have been calling on the university to divest from companies that support Israel's military operations for years.

"All these different efforts have been completely ignored and neglected by administration," said Atiq.

University officials said that their "consistent position has been and continues to be that the university will not divest."

A USF spokesperson said that the university does not select individual stocks or companies for investment. Instead, fund managers help make investment decisions.

University officials also pointed to state law passed in 2023 that does not permit state universities to make investment decisions "based on social political or ideological interests."