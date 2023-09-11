© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSFNews.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Hurricane Lee is expected to remain away from the Southeast coast

Storm Center | By Riley Hazel
Published September 11, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT

That could change for the upcoming weekend. Meanwhile, two other tropical disturbances in the Eastern Atlantic that have a low chance of forming in the next few days.

Hurricane Lee is expected to stay off the U.S. East Coast this week, but that could change for the upcoming weekend.

Lee is a Category 3 hurricane a few hundred miles north of Puerto Rico and has potential to make landfall somewhere across the Northeast U.S. this weekend. As it moves over cooler waters, it will likely weaken to a Category 1.

Dangerous beach conditions, including surf and rip currents, are expected along most of the East Coast. Continue to monitor conditions along the coast for potential impacts before entering the area.

Although Lee is forecasted to stay off of the coast, distant hurricanes still pose a threat to coastal communities. Know the risks and how to protect yourself before heading out.

Two other tropical disturbances are in the Eastern Atlantic that have a low chance of forming in the next few days. The National Hurricane Center says these two waves could merge and move westward over the Atlantic. Environmental conditions are conducive for gradual development, according to the NHC.

Tropical Storm Margot is nearing hurricane status with 70 mph winds but is expected to remain in the central subtropical Atlantic and pose no threat to land.

Stay on top of updates to keep you and your loved ones safe during hurricane season. September 10 marked the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. Most activity occurs between mid-August and mid-October.

Riley Hazel
