Apparent tornado touches down on Clearwater Beach as strong storms move through

Strong storms that moved through the state and the greater Tampa Bay region early Thursday morning spawned an apparent tornado on Clearwater Beach.

According to a release, Clearwater Police began receiving emergency calls around 2 a.m.

Police say no injuries were reported, but at least two houses sustained damage on Eldorado Avenue, on the north end of the beach.

We're on scene along with @clearwaterfire of an apparent #tornado touchdown on north #clearwaterbeach — there is damage to two houses but thankfully no injuries at this time.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for much of the Tampa Bay area until 9 a.m. Coastal areas are under high surf and flood advisories, and are at risk for strong rip currents.

This is as an area low pressure continues to produce widespread downpours across parts of the state.

Meteorologist Megan Borowski, with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, says areas from the Big Bend to just south of the I-4 corridor are still at risk for flash flooding and severe thunderstorms.

"Continued rain — with rain rates heavy at times — could lead to local ponding and flooding," Borowski said. "Additionally, areas generally west of I-75 are more prone to having a rogue strong thunderstorm track overhead this morning.

"But all of North Florida, Central Florida, and the eastern Panhandle should be alert and prepared for isolated damaging wind gusts or a quick tornado spin-up."

Borowski says rain chances should taper off from west to east this afternoon. Additional rain showers are possible Friday and over the weekend as another front approaches from the west.

Information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network was used in this report.