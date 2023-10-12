© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Apparent tornado touches down on Clearwater Beach as strong storms move through

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 12, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT
The Clearwater Police Department reported an apparent tornado touched down on Clearwater Beach on Oct. 12, 2023.
Clearwater Police Department
/
Courtesy
The Clearwater Police Department reported an apparent tornado touched down on Clearwater Beach on Oct. 12, 2023.

This is as an area low pressure continues to produce widespread downpours across parts of the state.

Strong storms that moved through the state and the greater Tampa Bay region early Thursday morning spawned an apparent tornado on Clearwater Beach.

According to a release, Clearwater Police began receiving emergency calls around 2 a.m.

Police say no injuries were reported, but at least two houses sustained damage on Eldorado Avenue, on the north end of the beach.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for much of the Tampa Bay area until 9 a.m. Coastal areas are under high surf and flood advisories, and are at risk for strong rip currents.

This is as an area low pressure continues to produce widespread downpours across parts of the state.

Meteorologist Megan Borowski, with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, says areas from the Big Bend to just south of the I-4 corridor are still at risk for flash flooding and severe thunderstorms.

"Continued rain — with rain rates heavy at times — could lead to local ponding and flooding," Borowski said. "Additionally, areas generally west of I-75 are more prone to having a rogue strong thunderstorm track overhead this morning.

"But all of North Florida, Central Florida, and the eastern Panhandle should be alert and prepared for isolated damaging wind gusts or a quick tornado spin-up."

Borowski says rain chances should taper off from west to east this afternoon. Additional rain showers are possible Friday and over the weekend as another front approaches from the west.

Information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network was used in this report.

Tags
Weather Florida Weather
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now