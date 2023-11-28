Hillsborough County is opening cold weather shelters Tuesday, Nov. 28, in response to dropping temperatures.

Shelters will be for people who are unhoused or live in houses without adequate heat and can’t find other accommodations. Organizers said in a news release they expect high demand with limited capacity.

All shelters are for adults only. They will take in guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., unless they reach capacity before then.

Hyde Park United Methodist Church

500 W. Platt St., Tampa, 33606

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, 33594

New Life Church (pet friendly)

8216 N. 13th St. Tampa, 33604

Legacy Church

3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, 33605

Families with minor children should call (813) 209-1176.

The faith-based nonprofit Metropolitan Ministries will also offer a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children, according to the release.

The announcement comes as the area experiences some of the coldest temperatures of the season. Tuesday night’s lows in the immediate Tampa Bay region will be in the low 40s. Patchy frost is possible in the Nature Coast, where it will dip down into the lower 30s.

The region is expected to warm up Wednesday, with highs climbing into the upper 60s and into the 70s. Temperatures will be back into the mid-80s by the weekend.