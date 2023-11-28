© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hillsborough County is opening cold weather shelters Tuesday

WUSF | By Gabriella Pinos
Published November 28, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network

The shelters will be open as temperatures plunge into the low 40s.

Hillsborough County is opening cold weather shelters Tuesday, Nov. 28, in response to dropping temperatures.

Shelters will be for people who are unhoused or live in houses without adequate heat and can’t find other accommodations. Organizers said in a news release they expect high demand with limited capacity.

All shelters are for adults only. They will take in guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., unless they reach capacity before then.

  • Hyde Park United Methodist Church
    500 W. Platt St., Tampa, 33606
  • Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
    212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, 33594
  • New Life Church (pet friendly)
    8216 N. 13th St. Tampa, 33604
  • Legacy Church
    3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, 33605

Families with minor children should call (813) 209-1176.

The faith-based nonprofit Metropolitan Ministries will also offer a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children, according to the release.

The announcement comes as the area experiences some of the coldest temperatures of the season. Tuesday night’s lows in the immediate Tampa Bay region will be in the low 40s. Patchy frost is possible in the Nature Coast, where it will dip down into the lower 30s.

The region is expected to warm up Wednesday, with highs climbing into the upper 60s and into the 70s. Temperatures will be back into the mid-80s by the weekend.
Tags
Weather Cold Weather SheltersHillsborough County
Gabriella Pinos
