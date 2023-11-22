A drought is gripping Southwest Florida. Record-setting is likely in Sarasota, Venice and Bradenton

A federal drought monitoring system has issued warnings that Southwest Florida is in the midst of an abnormally dry to moderate drought; however, the severity of the drought is hop-scotching across the region.

The worst of it may be underground, where the lack of rain is causing worrisome declines in the aquifers that supply drinking water to most of the region.

The South Florida Water Management District has issued a water shortage warning for Southwest Florida’s coastal regions after rainfall is down 13 inches from normal for the year.

Water managers are calling for Lee and Collier county residents to conserve water and limit lawn irrigation.

If there is no significant rain, and not enough conservation, typically such requests turn into mandates.

“Without significant rainfall, further decline in groundwater levels is anticipated,” water district managers said. The agency “is encouraging residents, visitors, and businesses to conserve water and limit irrigation.”

And Florida’s dry season, which runs from November to May, has just begun.

Record-setting drought

The U.S. Drought Monitor and the National Weather Service say the dearth of rainfall in Manatee and Sarasota counties is of historic proportions.

Rainfall in Bradenton, Sarasota, and Venice so far this year has totaled 22 inches, which is just over 50 percent less than in a normal year. The NWS says the region is on-track to have its driest year on record.

U.S. Department of Agriculture / WGCU A closer look at drought conditions in southwest Florida last week, which are on the most recent chart available

Fort Myers is short about 9 inches of rain than in an average year when about 53 inches falls.

The NWC is reporting the drought is in the “extreme” range along the coast from central Pinellas County south through Manatee County and into central Sarasota County where Venice is located.

The drought is “severe” across inland portions of Manatee and Sarasota counties, as well as southwest Pasco, northern Pinellas, and southwestern Hillsborough County.

The NWS says the drought is “moderate” along eastern Manatee and Sarasota counties and along the coast of Charlotte and Lee counties.

“There were a few areas in Southwest Florida and the interior that saw decent rainfall over an inch during the last week ending November 14th,” NWS meteorologists wrote in a summary of recent conditions. “But generally, less than a tenth of an inch of rain fell in most locations. Rivers across the region didn’t change much, but with the recent rainfall have improved some.”

The wildfire threat remains low and farms are not drying up, but water conservation is strongly encouraged in drought areas.

To the north, they are already scheduled to become mandatory.

One-day-a-week watering restrictions will be in effect for Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties starting Dec 1.

Time to conserve

Residents can use these simple tips to save water both inside and outside their homes:

Restrictions on watering days need to be followed. During the cooler winter months, lawns do not need to be irrigated as frequently as summer months.



Check irrigation timers to ensure settings are correct and rain sensors are working properly. Repair broken pipes and damaged sprinkler heads.



Fix leaks. Finding and fixing water leaks conserves water, saves money, and protects your home from damage.



Avoid hosing off or cleaning streets, sidewalks, driveways, or other areas with water.



Reduce shower times, minimize loads of laundry, and only run dishwashers when full.

The SFWMD will continue to monitor water usage and groundwater levels to assess the effectiveness of voluntary water conservation measures.

If the voluntary conservation efforts are not enough, the water district is already warning it may declare a water shortage and invoke mandatory water use restrictions.

