Strong storms yield to powerful wind gusts across the Tampa Bay area

Saturday's stormy weather has largely passed through the greater Tampa Bay region, but strong winds and dangerous surf will continue through Monday and into the work week.

Saturday night into overnight Sunday, the storm system produced powerful downpours and gusty winds as it quickly moved to the northeast.

Areas along the coast are experiencing flooded roads that should recede Sunday morning after much of the region received 2-3 inches of rain and left more than 1,000 Duke Energy customers without power in Pinellas County early Sunday morning.

The Florida Department of Transportation closed the I-275 off-ramp to the Skyway North rest area Sunday around 3 a.m. due to flooding that coincided with the overnight high tide.

Tampa poilce reported it will be blocking some roadways, as portions of Bayshore Boulevard and nearby streets in South Tampa are flooded, with standing water on the Courtney Campbell Causeway at Rocky Point Boulevard.

The National Weather Service says a Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in effect until Sunday at 7 a.m. for areas from Pinellas to Citrus counties.

But while the rain will subside Sunday, the region will experience strong winds, along with falling temperatures.

A High Surf Advisory and Small Craft Advisory are in effect until Monday at 7 a.m. for areas along the coast, and those areas will remain under a high risk of rip currents.

The weather service says showers are still possible through 1 p.m., with the highs falling into the mid-60s and strong winds shifting from the southwest to the northwest.

Wind gusts Sunday could reach as high as 40 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low in the mid- to upper-50s and the winds subsiding somewhat but gusts approaching 30 mph still possible.

Monday's high will only reach the low 60s under drier conditions, forecasters say, with a west-to-northwest wind that will produce wind gusts as high as 18 mph. Lows will drop into the 40s,

The chillier and breezy conditions will remain in effect through mid-week.