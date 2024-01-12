'It sounded like a freight train': Bay County residents recover from a devastating tornado

Residents in Bay County are working to bounce back from Tuesday's storm that left hundreds without shelter. WFSU visited the area Wednesday, just 24 hours after multiple tornadoes ripped through it, and other parts of the Florida Panhandle.

Adrian Andrews / WFSU The Panama City community has begun assessing the damage from a tornado that hit earlier this week. Crew members are still clearing rubble and debris from the roadways, while hundreds remain out of power.

'My home of 30 years is in shambles.'

Bay County resident Katrina Glass said that she was caught off guard when she heard sounds of deep rumbling hurling straight toward her home.

“I’ve heard stories from my grandmother when she lived in Oklahoma," said Glass. "It sounds just like a freight train coming.”

Adrian Andrews / WFSU / WFSU Multiple tornadoes ripped through Panama City, and other parts of the Florida Panhandle Tuesday morning. , Wed., January 10, 2023. Adrian Andrews/WFSU

Glass says her house once had a back patio deck, but the tornado ripped it apart along with the roof. Much like her neighbors, the only thing that’s left of her home is the badly damaged roof and shattered windows from what residents say came from "golf-ball sized" hail.

“I heard it man, all you could is make a beeline for the door and that’s where you just hunker down and pray. We’re all in shock, we’re all not here mentally. We’re trying to keep it together, assess the damage, and sorta pick up the pieces.”

Adrian Andrews / WFSU / WFSU Multiple tornadoes ripped through Panama City, and other parts of the Florida Panhandle Tuesday morning. Adrian Andrews/WFSU

A Slow and Painful Process

The Panama City community has begun assessing the damage. Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford says crew members are still clearing rubble and debris from the roadways and he expects power to be fully restored by the end of the week. With so many homes and businesses needing repairs, Ford says residents are becoming desperate to find licensed contractors.

“Unfortunately, here in Bay County, we are very versed on what happens after a disaster, and so the unlicensed contractor situation becomes a problem." said Ford.

Contractors forging licenses is not the only problem the county is having during the storm’s aftermath. The Bay County Sheriff’s office received multiple calls Wednesday about looters targeting abandoned or destroyed homes. Six suspects were arrested and charged for burglary, bringing more chaos to an already hectic situation.

Copyright 2024 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Adrian Andrews / WFSU / WFSU Multiple tornadoes ripped through Panama City, and other parts of the Florida Panhandle Tuesday morning. , Wed., January 10, 2023. Adrian Andrews/WFSU