A tornado touches down in St. Petersburg during strong storms

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 10, 2024 at 6:20 AM EST
Part of a building in the water
Florida Division of Emergency Management
/
Facebook
Damage is seen in the Florida Panhandle from a powerful line of storms that moved through the state on Jan. 9, 2024.

The National Weather Service says the tornado, with winds of 80 mph, damaged the roof of an apartment building. The storms also produced reported tornadoes and damage in the Florida Panhandle.

The powerful line of storms that moved across the state on Tuesday produced a brief tornado in St. Petersburg.

Rick Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Ruskin, said an EF-0 tornado touched down at an apartment building at 4:23 p.m.

He said winds reached up to 80 mph and blew a roof off a portion of the building.

Davis said winds in the St. Petersburg area were generally around 50 mph outside of the heaviest storms, with gusts of 60 mph reported at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

There were also reports of localized flooding and downed trees across the region.

Davis said rainfall totals ranged from a half-inch to an inch across much of the region, with 0.56 inches reported at Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg.

The storms also spawned several unconfirmed tornadoes in the Florida Panhandle.

Debris on a street following a storm
Florida Division of Emergency Management
/
Facebook
Damage is seen in the Florida Panhandle from a powerful line of storms that moved through the state on Jan. 9, 2024.

While the weather service says the rain and winds have subsided as a cold front moves through, coastal areas remain at a high risk of rip currents and strong surf through Wednesday night.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach only the low to mid-60s on Wednesday and Thursday, with lows in the 40s and 50s.
Carl Lisciandrello
