A tornado watch is in effect for the Tampa Bay area

The greater Tampa Bay region is bracing for potentially severe storms as a squall line moves west across the state.

Powerful gusts from the storms have already resulted in reported damage in parts of the Panhandle, and the line of storms is expected to produce the greatest impact the Tampa Bay area from 6-9 p.m.

"Well ahead of this storm’s cold front, the pressure gradient is tightening, and that translates to strong winds across our state," said Megan Borowski, senior meteorologist for the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

"Wind alerts are in effect for the entirety of the state and gusts has high as 45 mph are possible well ahead of any rain or thunderstorms. But the primary hazard today for the peninsula will be a squall line of thunderstorms that is making it’s way eastward along the Gulf Coast. These thunderstorms could produce 80 mile an hour wind gusts, and a few strong tornadoes will be possible, too."

Counties across the greater Tampa Bay region are under a Tornado Watch until Tuesday at 9 p.m., and the National Weather Service has also issued Coastal Flood Warnings from Citrus to Sarasota counties until Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Kevin Guthrie, with the state's Department of Emergency Management, urged residents to stay inside and heed warnings from local officials.

"These storms are going to be capable of producing widespread damaging winds up to 70 mph and tornadoes and large hail are possible," Guthrie said during a Tuesday news conference.

A tornado watch means the conditions are favorable for a tornado. A warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar.

"If a tornado warning is issued in your area, seek shelter immediately in an interior room away from doors," Guthrie said, "If it's necessary, cover to protect your head and body with blankets or pillows."

After the system moves through, strong wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour could last through the night. Those could cause downed power lines and trees.

Coastal areas are also at risk for high surf and dangerous rip currents.

The storms are forecast to produce sustained winds of 25-35 mph, with frequent gusts between 35 and 45 mph possible.

Power outages

As of Tuesday at 1 p.m., around 102,000 customers in Florida are without power, including around 1,700 in Pinellas County. Click here for county-by-county power outages across the state.

Closures

The anticipated severe weather prompted some schools in the Tampa Bay region to close due on Tuesday. Sandbag distribution locations were also opened as well. For more information, click here.

Information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network was used in this report.