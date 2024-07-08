The Union of Concerned Scientists predicts extensive coastal flooding is in Florida's future

A new scientific report suggests more and more U.S. coastlines will see regular flooding as a consequence of climate change. The report was released June 25th by the Union of Concerned Scientists and has particularly serious ramifications for the state of Florida.

The Union of Concerned Scientists came to be more than half-a-century ago at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. An early priority for the group was reducing the threat of nuclear way. But other concerns, including climate change, have been adopted over time. The Union's latest report on that subject is entitled "Looming Deadlines for Coastal Resilience." Erika Spanger is a report author and the director of strategic climate analytics at the Union of Concerned Scientists. She said the report's forecasts are sobering.

"We found that between now and 2050 - essentially 25 years - climate change driven sea level rise is going to expose more than 1,600 critical infrastructure assets coastwide to disruptive flooding at least twice a year."

The report defines the term "critical infrastructure,"

"From the schools that students attend to the emergency services that we have to keep us safe, to power and wastewater treatment plants that provide electricity and clean water."

And because Florida has more coastline than any other state - more than 8,000 miles according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - it's also subject to a greater coastal flooding impact.

"Of those 1,600 infrastructure assets I mentioned, about 170 of those are in Florida, or more than 10% of that national total in that midcentury timeframe."

Spanger was quick to add more coastal flooding is only one of several climate change consequences Florida faces.

"Florida is one of the highest risk states when it comes to climate change between the heat you're experiencing, the flooding you just endured in June, now possibly a record hurricane season brewing. Floridians have been hit hard already just this year. And the flooding of critical infrastructure my report is talking about is that 'sunny day' flooding that you're seeing in locations. And it's not a question of 'if' but a question of 'when.'"

She stressed the purpose of the report is not to induce panic, but preparedness.

"Our report helps to break down the 'when' so we can see it coming and get ahead of this reality, because no one wants their community surprised by disruptive flooding."

However, Spanger also hopes the seriousness of the predictions might also spur government officials to actually do something.

"They need their leaders facing this reality, too. That's the very least we should expect from our leaders. And with so many people in Florida, so much infrastructure at risk, Floridians need leadership that's serious about planning and investment in Florida's climate resilient future."

Six days after the Union of Concerned Scientists' report came out, a new Florida law took effect. It banned any mention of "climate change" in state statutes.

