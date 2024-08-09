© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Myakka River will keep rising this weekend, with up to 2 feet of flooding

WUSF | By Kerry Sheridan
Published August 9, 2024 at 12:13 PM EDT
Two men in white hard hats ride in a red inflatable boat in a flooded area
Florida Task Force-3
/
Courtesy
Flooding has persisted days after Debby passed by the Tampa Bay region as a slow-moving and drenching tropical storm.

Rescue teams say people should never drive through flooded streets.

If you live near the Myakka River, the National Weather Service is warning you could see as much as 2 feet of flooding through Saturday.

Flooding is expected near I-75 on Friday afternoon and early morning Saturday near US 41.

The most flood-prone areas are those right close to the Myakka River and low-lying areas.

"Yesterday (Thursday) we sent some Everbridge notifications to those that are potentially going to be impacted by that rising water and we will be sending some more targeted messaging to people who live along the river," Sarasota Emergency Management Director Sandra Tapfumaneyi said Friday.

A temporary evacuation shelter is open in Venice at 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd.

The high waters are a remnant of Hurricane Debby, which passed by as a tropical storm earlier this week and caused major flooding in much of Sarasota.

According to NOAA, the Myakka River was at about 10.2 feet as of midday Friday. Major flood stage begins at 10.5 feet.
