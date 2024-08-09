Myakka River will keep rising this weekend, with up to 2 feet of flooding

If you live near the Myakka River, the National Weather Service is warning you could see as much as 2 feet of flooding through Saturday.

Flooding is expected near I-75 on Friday afternoon and early morning Saturday near US 41.

The most flood-prone areas are those right close to the Myakka River and low-lying areas.

"Yesterday (Thursday) we sent some Everbridge notifications to those that are potentially going to be impacted by that rising water and we will be sending some more targeted messaging to people who live along the river," Sarasota Emergency Management Director Sandra Tapfumaneyi said Friday.

A temporary evacuation shelter is open in Venice at 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd.

The high waters are a remnant of Hurricane Debby, which passed by as a tropical storm earlier this week and caused major flooding in much of Sarasota.

According to NOAA, the Myakka River was at about 10.2 feet as of midday Friday. Major flood stage begins at 10.5 feet.

