© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Myakka River still rising, while others recede after Debby floods

WUSF | By Kerry Sheridan
Published August 6, 2024 at 4:05 PM EDT
Two police push an inflatable red boat with an elderly resident inside through flooded waters
Sarasota Police Department
Rescue teams in Sarasota helped hundreds of people get out of flooding homes due to Hurricane Debby

Hundreds of people were rescued from high floodwaters Monday in Sarasota County.

The Myakka River, as well as the Alafia River in Hillsborough County and Horse Creek, near Arcadia, are continuing to rise, according to the National Weather Service.

That could mean increased flooding in the coming days for some people, days after Debby passed the Tampa Bay region as a tropical storm and made landfall in the Big Bend region as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday.

"We do see the Myakka River basin continues to rise upstream, so there will be additional flooding in those areas," Spencer Anderson, public works director for Sarasota County, said Tuesday.

The water in the Myakka River is forecast to rise through Wednesday, and the Alafia River and Horse Creek are expected to crest in the next day or so.

Most waterways near the Phillippi Creek basin crested Monday night, Anderson said.

County crews assessed damage Tuesday to some coastal roads that washed away due to storm surge from Debby.

Parts of two roads are gone — North Casey Key Road and Harbor Drive going to Caspersen Beach.

Crews are working to remove debris from Manasota Key Road in Englewood. That road was replaced earlier this year and survived the storm, according to Anderson.

Meanwhile, if your home or business suffered damage from Hurricane Debby, Sarasota County wants to hear about it.

Fill out this short survey to describe what happened, whether from floods or other storm damage.

"It's going to help us with providing information to the state and to the federal government. We're going to be working very closely to try to get as many resources as possible to come into the community." said Sandra Tapfumaneyi, chief of emergency management for Sarasota County.
Tags
Weather Hurricane Debby2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Kerry Sheridan
Related Stories