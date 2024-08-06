Myakka River still rising, while others recede after Debby floods

The Myakka River, as well as the Alafia River in Hillsborough County and Horse Creek, near Arcadia, are continuing to rise, according to the National Weather Service.

That could mean increased flooding in the coming days for some people, days after Debby passed the Tampa Bay region as a tropical storm and made landfall in the Big Bend region as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday.

"We do see the Myakka River basin continues to rise upstream, so there will be additional flooding in those areas," Spencer Anderson, public works director for Sarasota County, said Tuesday.

The water in the Myakka River is forecast to rise through Wednesday, and the Alafia River and Horse Creek are expected to crest in the next day or so.

Most waterways near the Phillippi Creek basin crested Monday night, Anderson said.

County crews assessed damage Tuesday to some coastal roads that washed away due to storm surge from Debby.

Parts of two roads are gone — North Casey Key Road and Harbor Drive going to Caspersen Beach.

Crews are working to remove debris from Manasota Key Road in Englewood. That road was replaced earlier this year and survived the storm, according to Anderson.

Meanwhile, if your home or business suffered damage from Hurricane Debby, Sarasota County wants to hear about it.

Fill out this short survey to describe what happened, whether from floods or other storm damage.

"It's going to help us with providing information to the state and to the federal government. We're going to be working very closely to try to get as many resources as possible to come into the community." said Sandra Tapfumaneyi, chief of emergency management for Sarasota County.

