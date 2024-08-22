Flooding potential increases for parts of SW Florida through the weekend

Manatee County has extended its State of Emergency more than 2 weeks after Hurricane Debby. New rains are expected to add insult to injury for water logged parts of southwest Florida after Debby caused extensive flooding in the area.

Sarasota County is also monitoring areas that are prone to flooding, especially in the wake of Hurricane Debby, which brought more than $100 million in damage, caused major flooding and resulted in more than 700 water rescues throughout both Sarasota and Manatee counties.

North Port will have bags and sand available for residents while supplies last. Make sure to bring your own shovel to this site. There is a 10 bag limit per car.

A stalled front draped across the state is creating a steady stream of rain and some tropical downpours across southwest Florida for the next several days. Widespread downpours that develop have the potential to bring in more flooding rains.

Thursday 8/22/24, 1pm: A look at some of the 48 hour rainfall reports from around the area. More rainfall in the forecast through the rest of the afternoon/evening and again tomorrow. Remember, if you see a flooded road, turn around, don't drown. #flwx pic.twitter.com/3tMAQIIpOi — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) August 22, 2024

North Port has received between 3-7 inches of rainfall in some areas of the city over the past 24 hours. City staff is monitoring the rainfall and water levels as thunderstorms move through the area.

Late this weekend, the typical summer weather pattern returns with morning sunshine, hot afternoons, and a round of late-day thunderstorms.