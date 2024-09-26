© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

South Florida organizations to deliver aid to areas impacted by Helene

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo,
Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published September 26, 2024 at 10:18 PM EDT
Jose Gonzales and his son Jadin Gonzales, 14, fill sand bags ahead of Hurricane Helene, expected to make landfall Thursday evening, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Clyattville, Ga.
Mike Stewart
/
AP
Jose Gonzales and his son Jadin Gonzales, 14, fill sand bags ahead of Hurricane Helene, expected to make landfall Thursday evening, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Clyattville, Ga.

Ahead of Hurricane Helene making landfall on Florida’s Big Bend region tonight, two South Florida organizations are preparing to deliver aid to the most impacted areas across the state.

The groups, Global Empowerment Mission and Farm Share, are partnering to provide water, food, personal hygiene supplies and other essential items to those affected by the hurricane.

According to Farmshare, the organizations have stationed 90,000 pounds of food, water and emergency food supplies in predicted impact zones.

South Florida remains under a Tropical Storm Warning, as Hurricane Helene makes its way up the Gulf. Helene is expected to make landfall after 9 p.m. in Florida’s Big Bend region as a major hurricane.

The American Red Cross also says it is already in position to aid recovery efforts ahead of Hurricane Helene’s potentially catastrophic landfall.

Since Monday, hundreds of Red Cross responders have been deployed across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. Providing over 40,000 meals, water and supplies to support those affected. These early efforts prepare the organization for an influx of evacuees in their shelters across the southeast.

Affected Floridians can find these evacuation shelters on local Red Cross social media accounts, local emergency official accounts, the Red Cross Emergency app, or by calling 1-800 RED CROSS.

Although, it is not directly hitting our area, the storm’s outer bands are bringing strong winds and heavy rain that could result in localized flooding. A coastal flood warning also remains in effect for all of the Florida Keys.

READ MORE: Tropical Weather Latest: Helene becomes a Cat. 3 hurricane as it heads toward Florida

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

Weather Hurricane Helene
Helen Acevedo
Sherrilyn Cabrera
During her time at Florida International University, where she recently graduated from with a Bachelors in Journalism, Sherrilyn Cabrera interned for the South Florida News Service - a digital journalism platform where stories are written, shot and edited by FIU students. As part of her senior project, she reported on the influx of Puerto Ricans who migrated to Florida after Hurricane Maria, and the impact it could have had on the November 2018 midterm elections.
