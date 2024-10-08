© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
LIVE BLOG: Updates on Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Beyond the flooding, cranes are a concern in St. Petersburg as Milton approaches

WUSF | By Susan Giles Wantuck
Published October 8, 2024 at 4:44 PM EDT
A tall crane next to a building
Google Maps
St. Petersburg building official Don Tyre says the towers at 400 Central are a particular concern, as one is 500 feet tall and the other is 600.

Cranes are currently standing at four different locations in St. Petersburg. Leaders say they could pose a danger from Hurricane Milton.

While the greater Tampa Bay region braces for major storm surge, torrential rains and destructive winds from Hurricane Milton, the city of St. Petersburg expressed another concern ahead of the storm.

St. Petersburg leaders say they're worried about what Milton might do to construction cranes downtown and in the Carillon area.

The cranes are used to put up high-rises. They're massive and are tied to the buildings, but some of them can only take winds of up to 110 mph.

St. Petersburg building official Don Tyre said the towers at 400 Central are a particular concern, as one is 500 feet tall and the other is 600.

"If we anticipate wind speeds above 100, even though the safety factor is 110 to 145 for those cranes, it could be a potential hazard because of the gust wind speed," Tyre said.

In addition to the cranes at 400 Central, there are others downtown at 275 1st Ave. S and 1000 1st Ave. N, and 101 Main St. N. in Carillon.

St. Petersburg officials have contacted the private developers managing the cranes.

They say lowering or securing them is no longer an option since that is normally scheduled weeks in advance, and not possible within the timeframe of an approaching and rapidly intensifying storm such as Milton.

Officials are recommending residents and businesses near the cranes to either relocate or shelter in place.

Map shows where cranes are currently in use during Hurricane Milton
City of St. Petersburg
/
Courtesy
This map shows where cranes are currently in use in St. Petersburg. There are concerns the cranes could cause harm as Hurricane Milton approaches the greater Tampa Bay region.
