Beyond the flooding, cranes are a concern in St. Petersburg as Milton approaches

While the greater Tampa Bay region braces for major storm surge, torrential rains and destructive winds from Hurricane Milton, the city of St. Petersburg expressed another concern ahead of the storm.

St. Petersburg leaders say they're worried about what Milton might do to construction cranes downtown and in the Carillon area.

The cranes are used to put up high-rises. They're massive and are tied to the buildings, but some of them can only take winds of up to 110 mph.

St. Petersburg building official Don Tyre said the towers at 400 Central are a particular concern, as one is 500 feet tall and the other is 600.

"If we anticipate wind speeds above 100, even though the safety factor is 110 to 145 for those cranes, it could be a potential hazard because of the gust wind speed," Tyre said.

In addition to the cranes at 400 Central, there are others downtown at 275 1st Ave. S and 1000 1st Ave. N, and 101 Main St. N. in Carillon.

St. Petersburg officials have contacted the private developers managing the cranes.

They say lowering or securing them is no longer an option since that is normally scheduled weeks in advance, and not possible within the timeframe of an approaching and rapidly intensifying storm such as Milton.

Officials are recommending residents and businesses near the cranes to either relocate or shelter in place.