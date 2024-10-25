© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tampa program that mentors teens charged with crimes is working to keep them on track after storms

WUSF | By Stephanie Colombini
Published October 25, 2024 at 4:55 PM EDT
A person in a black polo smiles and sits behind a desk with a laptop and paperwork in front of him
Stephanie Colombini
Thaddeus Wright manages Safe and Sound Hillsborough's evening reporting center, which serves as a community-based alternative to incarceration for teens in the county.

Disruptions and damage caused by hurricanes Milton and Helene exacerbated challenges teens in the program already faced. Safe and Sound Hillsborough is working with community partners to support them.

A Tampa program that mentors teens who've been arrested is working to keep them focused on staying out of trouble after recent hurricanes disrupted their routines.

Safe and Sound Hillsborough runs evening programs that young people charged with crimes can attend as an alternative to going to juvenile jail.

Teens in the program are court-ordered to attend and receive anger management counseling and support with education, jobs, and other needs.

Some are required to go daily, which wasn't possible when hurricanes Milton and Helene forced schools and organizations to temporarily close and some residents to evacuate their communities.

Staying connected with the teens when they couldn't be together in person was critical, said Thaddeus Wright, who manages Safe and Sound Hillsborough's evening reporting center.

Case managers contacted young people daily in order to meet their court requirements, he said. Programming resumed in person on Oct. 17, but Wright said some families affected by the storms still need help.

Teenage boys sit around a classroom with adult mentors.
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF
Safe and Sound Hillsborough has been temporarily running its evening programs at the CDC of Tampa while it's usual center gets renovated. Teens talked with mentors during a session on Oct. 17, 2024.

"One of the biggest things we’ve learned is that a lot of these kids get charges because of food insecurity, so they’re out committing crimes because they’re hungry," he said. "So when you add the stress of not having power and the little food they had at home, they're losing that as well, it is stressful on them."

Mentors with Safe and Sound got food from Feeding Tampa Bay and are delivering it to some families in need, Wright said.

Restaurants and members of the community have also donated meals that the group serves during evening programming, which is temporarily based at the CDC of Tampa while the usual location is being renovated.

Another challenge for teens is staying on top of their education, Wright said.

Most kids in the program have already missed a lot of school because of their arrests, so storm-related school closures caused further disruption.

“We try to help by allowing them to do homework and we work with them in every way we can to help them catch up, but it is very stressful," said Wright.

Safe and Sound’s priority moving forward is to keep working to help families meet basic needs by getting them food and other services.

Taking hunger out of the equation, Wright said, helps teens focus on their education and mental health.

If you’re interested in donating food or supplies, you can find more information about Safe and Sound Hillsborough on the organization’s website.
Tags
Weather Safe and Sound HillsboroughJuvenile JusticeHurricane Milton
Stephanie Colombini
I cover health care for WUSF and the statewide journalism collaborative Health News Florida. I’m passionate about highlighting community efforts to improve the quality of care in our state and make it more accessible to all Floridians. I’m also committed to holding those in power accountable when they fail to prioritize the health needs of the people they serve.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now