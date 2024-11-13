Deadline is Friday for supplemental food assistance due to Hurricane Milton

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will provide food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Milton and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, D-SNAP is implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Residents now can pre-register online by visiting www.myflfamilies.com/dsnap.

Complete details are at the website – but specific to this week here in our community, the state says online pre-registration dates are Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 15. And telephone dates started Nov. 12 and run through Friday, Nov. 15.

Residents who have pre-registered can get more information from the D-SNAP Call Center: (888) 717-4084

Copyright 2024 WGCU