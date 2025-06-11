© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Free sandbag giveaways start this week in Pinellas and Sarasota counties

WUSF | By Mark Schreiner
Published June 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Updated June 11, 2025 at 9:26 AM EDT
Sandbags in the bed of a truck.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Pinellas and Sarasota county residents are limited to 10 sandbags at giveaways at a number of locations this summer, including this weekend.

Residents of Pinellas and Sarasota counties will be able to fill as many as 10 sandbags at a number of locations in the next few days.

If you live in Pinellas or Sarasota counties and want to get your hands on some free sandbags at the start of hurricane season, your time to act is this soon.

Pinellas County

Pinellas County is opening a pair of temporary sites to fill your own sandbags Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies last.

  • John Chesnut Sr. Park, 2200 East Lake Road S, Palm Harbor
  • Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave., Seminole

Up to 10 sandbags per vehicle will be available at each location, and staff will be on hand to help elderly or disabled residents. Bags will be provided, and a limited number of shovels will be available.

ALSO READ: Former FEMA director shares tips for the start of hurricane season

Gulfport will have a staffed site open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • 49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport

Pinellas officials are also taking the opportunity to remind St. Petersburg residents can pick up sandbags during non-emergency times year-round at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building, 1744 9th Ave N., Monday-Friday and every second Saturday of the month, from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Also, residents of Clearwater, Dunedin, Pinellas Park, Indian Rocks Beach, St. Pete Beach and the Town of Belleair will be able to pick up sandbags before a storm.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County is opening three free, self-service locations on June 14, July 19, and Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota. 
  • Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota. 
  • South County Fleet, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice. 

The sites will supplement the county's existing sandbag operations.

Residents will have to fill their own sandbags and load them into their vehicles. Bags and a limited number of shovels will be available at each site, so people should bring their own shovels and gloves.

Manatee County

Sandbags are available through the end of hurricane season at these locations from dawn to dusk:

  • Blackstone Park, 2112 14th Ave. W., Palmetto
  • Myakka Community Center, 10060 Wauchula Rd., Myakka City
  • Palma Sola Park, 7815 40th Ave. W., Bradenton
  • Parrish Park Overflow Parking, 77550 Ft. Hamer Rd., Parrish
  • Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St. E., Palmetto
  • Rye Preserve, 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish
  • Manatee County Stormwater Facility, 5511 39th St. E., Bradenton

The locations are self-service, so residents should bring their own shovels.
Weather SandbagsPinellas CountySarasota County
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
