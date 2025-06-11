Free sandbag giveaways start this week in Pinellas and Sarasota counties

If you live in Pinellas or Sarasota counties and want to get your hands on some free sandbags at the start of hurricane season, your time to act is this soon.

Pinellas County

Pinellas County is opening a pair of temporary sites to fill your own sandbags Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies last.



John Chesnut Sr. Park, 2200 East Lake Road S, Palm Harbor

Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave., Seminole

Up to 10 sandbags per vehicle will be available at each location, and staff will be on hand to help elderly or disabled residents. Bags will be provided, and a limited number of shovels will be available.

ALSO READ: Former FEMA director shares tips for the start of hurricane season

Gulfport will have a staffed site open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport

Pinellas officials are also taking the opportunity to remind St. Petersburg residents can pick up sandbags during non-emergency times year-round at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building, 1744 9th Ave N., Monday-Friday and every second Saturday of the month, from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Also, residents of Clearwater, Dunedin, Pinellas Park, Indian Rocks Beach, St. Pete Beach and the Town of Belleair will be able to pick up sandbags before a storm.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County is opening three free, self-service locations on June 14, July 19, and Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota.

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.

South County Fleet, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice.

The sites will supplement the county's existing sandbag operations.

Residents will have to fill their own sandbags and load them into their vehicles. Bags and a limited number of shovels will be available at each site, so people should bring their own shovels and gloves.

Manatee County

Sandbags are available through the end of hurricane season at these locations from dawn to dusk:



Blackstone Park, 2112 14th Ave. W., Palmetto

Myakka Community Center, 10060 Wauchula Rd., Myakka City

Palma Sola Park, 7815 40th Ave. W., Bradenton

Parrish Park Overflow Parking, 77550 Ft. Hamer Rd., Parrish

Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St. E., Palmetto

Rye Preserve, 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish

Manatee County Stormwater Facility, 5511 39th St. E., Bradenton

The locations are self-service, so residents should bring their own shovels.