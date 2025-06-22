© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
After losing their home to Hurricane Helene, Gainesville family urges early preparation

WUFT | By Candy Fontana Verde
Published June 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

Zoraida Gil and Edgar Montealegre never imagined Hurricane Helene would hit Gainesville hard enough to destroy their home.

In 2024, the storm left them with nothing. They did not have insurance and spent weeks in uncertainty.

"I lost my footing, I lost my home, I lost my routines, I lost my stability and I had to seek help." Gil said.

They were unaware that many insurance companies stop issuing new policies once a storm system becomes active. Thanks to support from FEMA, volunteers and local organizations, the Montealegres rebuilt their home. The family is focused on long-term preparedness - from identifying risks in their surroundings to building stronger connections with their neighbors.

"We made sure there were no dangerous elements around us, but the enemy came from our neighbor's tree." Montealegre said.

They say the story serves as a reminder that hurricane preparation goes beyond physical repairs. With the season already underway, they hope others will plan ahead. Local insurance agents warn that flood coverage can take up to 30 days to activate, making early action essential.

