WUSF is hiring a digital news producer

WUSF has an opening for a journalist who has a keen eye for stories that will engage and connect with our community, has keen news judgment, and a creative flair that will enhance our presence on the website, on social media, and in our daily newsletter.

The digital producer will join a collaborative news team that has consistently won state, regional and national awards, and continues to focus its efforts on our digital journalism.

The ideal candidates will tap into their creative side to identify stories that will resonate with our digital audience, and execute them in a variety of ways — through written stories, social videos, and engaging our newsletter subscribers — while having an eye for breaking news and the ability to work under tight deadlines.

Applications are open now, and the window closes Dec. 6.

All applications must be submitted via the USF Careers portal. You can find the position by entering job code: 38293.

Digital News Producer

The digital news producer will contribute to the creation and production of daily and enterprise news for WUSF.

Using SEO best practices, the producer will curate, prepare and post digital journalism for the WUSF digital audience — including stories from local and national wire services and public media partners — along with copy-editing WUSF stories for AP style and grammar.

They will work alongside the digital news manager in planning and executing our daily newsletter, lending their casual, conversational voice to welcome our subscribers and help them start their day.

The producer will be asked to rewrite news releases, and monitor social media feeds and other media to recognize stories that would be of particular local interest. They will also work with the digital news manager to make our content available to our wider social media audience.

More details can be found here.