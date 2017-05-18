© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading

State Officials Begin Divvying Up Federal Opioid Grant Funding

WFSU | authorBy Nick Evans
publishedDateHeading May 18, 2017 at 4:56 PM EDT
Nick Evans
Credit Nick Evans

Florida service providers are wasting no time taking advantage of nearly $30 million in federal money for addressing the opioid epidemic.

State officials will use the federal dollars to fund six new positions working with child protective services, drugs to counteract overdoses and prevention outreach programs.  Nearly $4 million will go the Florida Alcohol and Drug Abuse Association to purchase a drug called Vivitrol that helps people in recovery stay clean by blocking the effects of opioids.  

Executive Director Mark Fontaine says, “Indications from the providers are that a patient on the medication generally does better and is more successful in that treatment episode.”

Vivitrol is a long-acting injection of naltrexone, and Fontaine explains the once-a-month injection is easier to manage than a daily version of the drug.   

But most of the money—about $17 million in all—will be parceled out to county and regional level programs who provide methadone treatment and counseling services.  

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

tagsHeading
Health News Florida Drug Overdoses
Nick Evans
Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University. He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU. While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter. Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years. He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan. When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
seeStoriesBy
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now