Drug Overdoses

Fentanyl fueled unprecedented carnage with 112,000 fatal overdoses. The nation is increasingly divided over how to respond.
Preliminary 2022 CDC data shows a 2.8% decrease in Florida overdose deaths from 2021 to 2022. The CDC told PolitiFact that Florida had 7,827 overdose deaths in 2021 compared with 7,611 in 2022. The final 2022 mortality data won’t be available until early next year.
Jason Mariner, who lost a special election in January 2022 to replace incumbent Rep. Alcee Hastings, died of a fentanyl and cocaine overdose after relapsing into using drugs.
The prevalence of synthetic drugs is undercutting a previously effective and widely embraced treatment tactic. Now, the model pioneered in Vermont a decade ago and adopted nationwide is being forced to evolve.
For the first time in 10 years, Central Florida counties saw a decrease in opioid overdose deaths.
Colorado is among several states that ensure schools have access to naloxone for free or at reduced cost. But most districts hadn’t signed up by the start of the school year for a state distribution program.
Law enforcement officials say they are cracking down on people who sell fentanyl. Despite those efforts, overdose deaths remain high.
Pinellas County opioid deaths are being addressed through CORE, an initiative being slowly rolled out across the state.
Some people say it’s reasonable for densely populated areas to receive more settlement funds, since they serve more of those affected. But others worry this overlooks rural communities disproportionately harmed by opioid addiction.
Users can get advice on what kind of care may best serve them and narrow searches based on their personal needs.
Mexican cartels are trafficking "rainbow" fentanyl in pills, powder and even blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk, officials say.
The plan is for health departments in all 67 counties to have kits with two Narcan nasal sprays that can be administered without a health care provider.