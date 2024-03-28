© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Import tariff loophole helps online shopping site Temu offer low prices

By Nick Fountain
Published March 28, 2024 at 5:08 AM EDT

There's a bipartisan effort to close a loophole that allows cross-border e-commerce companies like Temu to avoid paying import taxes.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
US / WorldMorning Edition
Nick Fountain
Nick Fountain produces and reports for Planet Money. Since he joined the team in 2015, he's reported stories on pears, black pepper, ice cream, chicken, and hot dogs (twice). Come to think of it, he reports on food a whole lot. But he's also driven the world's longest yard sale, uncovered the secretive group that controls international mail, and told the story of a crazy patent scheme that involved an acting Attorney General.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now