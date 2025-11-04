Homosassa Springs, Spring Hill ranked in top 10 of U.S. News' Best Places to Retire

Unsurprisingly, dozens of Florida cities got U.S. News and World Report’s 2026 list of Best Places to Retire, with Homosassa Springs and Spring Hill ranking third and seventh, respectively.

The publication cites “strong population/migration and quality of life scores” for placing those towns north of Tampa near the top.

Overall, Florida provided 16 cities in the top 50.

Warm weather, right? Nope. Not a major consideration.

So, Sunshine State eyebrows may rise over Nos. 1 and 2. Leading the list this year is Midland, Michigan (pop. 43,000), followed by Weirton, West Virginia.

U.S. News evaluated more than 850 U.S. cities, publishing the top 250, up from 150 last year. Quality of life was given the most weight in the rankings, and the methodology expanded to consider the population and migration patterns of retirees aged 55 and older.

More retirees in one spot means more of a support network, more community, and more businesses and services geared toward this demographic, the report said.

Other factors included affordability, health care, retiree taxes, and the job market.

“Retirees are prioritizing quality of life over affordability for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tim Smart, contributing editor and author of U.S. News & World Report's retirement newsletter. “This, coupled with an expanded number of places evaluated, allowed a number of Midwestern cities to secure high positions in the rankings.”

Naples, last year’s No. 1, fell to No. 18 due to changes in the methodology.

Nevertheless, Florida earned 53 of the 250 positions worthy of retirees’ consideration. The strong showing reflected the state’s popularity among retirees and the support networks, services, and amenities, the report said.

“Quiet Homosassa Springs (No. 3), surrounded by the wildlife reserves and waterways of the Gulf Coast, scores high for tax favorability (No. 3) and senior population/migration (No. 12),” the report said. “Spring Hill (No. 7), 50 miles north of Tampa, offers suburban affordability (No. 119).”

Other Florida towns in the top 15 include Palm Coast at No. 9 and Palm Harbor at No. 13.

After Naples, the rest of the top 50 included Pensacola (No. 19), Cape Coral (No. 21), Bonita Springs (No. 22), Port Charlotte (No. 24), Jacksonville (No. 30), Pinellas Park (No. 33), Largo (No. 40), Punta Gorda (No. 44), Zephyrhills (No. 47), and Palm Bay (No. 50).

“With hospital closures on the rise in the U.S., this year’s health care quality score gives additional consideration to nearby general hospitals in addition to specialized medical facilities,” the publication said.

Here is the top 10 nationally for 2026:

