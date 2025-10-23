© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Harper Lee's 'The Land of Sweet Forever' showcases previously unpublished works

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 23, 2025 at 11:57 AM EDT
“How thrilling, then, to encounter a time capsule from the start of Lee’s career.” That’s what Harper Lee biographer Casey Cep writes in the introduction to “The Land of Sweet Forever: Stories and Essays” by Harper Lee, published this week.

Cep joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss exactly what is in the previously unpublished eight short stories written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author in the decade before she wrote “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

