Tallahassee advances FSU-hospital partnership to final hearing

The Tallahassee City Commission has taken another step toward selling the Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare's hospital and other assets to Florida State University.

Commissioners voted 3-2 to go to a final hearing about the sale once negotiations with several other entities are finalized. Florida A&M and Tallahassee State College are currently negotiating with FSU for a role in the partnership.

FSU president Richard McCullough said during the meeting Florida A&M and FSU have reached an agreement that would give FAMU one seat on the governing board of the potential new academic health center. Tallahassee State is continuing negotiations.

McCullough said he recognizes the future of the hospital and access to care is a serious matter for the community.

"This is not a game. We're not making this stuff up. OK, this is stuff we really are going to do. And whatever you read or whatever somebody is saying, they're just wrong, they're just wrong. This is what we're trying to do. We're trying to do something and be a good partner to the city, to TMH, to FAMU and TSC," he said.

ALSO READ: Florida A&M wants in on FSU-Tallahassee Memorial partnership

Many speakers during public comment expressed concerns that they feel the process so far hasn't been transparent and they worry there is still uncertainty about the final agreement and how much FSU will pay the city for the hospital property.

Mayor John Dailey was firm in reminding meeting attendees that a final decision was not being made at the meeting and won't be until all the details are on the table.

"The final meeting will have all the finished documents before us. That's the final decision. This is just the next step in the process. I don't want to get in position where we're trying to pigeon toe Florida State, FAMU, TSC or TMH, for that matter, right now, because we have recognized and have stated on the record that these negotiations are moving forward," he said.

Commissioners Jack Porter and Jeremy Matlow voted in dissent. Porter said she thinks the city should be waiting to get the full offer on the table, then make its own asks before moving forward.

ALSO READ: Tallahassee commission moves forward on hospital sale negotiations with FSU

"We could say we want a 10 to 7 governance structure, community seats versus academically appointed seats. We could say and we want residency requirements for all board seats we could say, and we want to memorialize the first right of refusal so that if FSU decides ever which they want to sell, that we have the right to buy it back. We could request a more fleshed out plan for indigent care. These are all things we could be asking for, but we haven't yet," she said.

The final public hearing will happen when all the involved parties finalize their definitive agreements.

Copyright 2025 WFSU News

