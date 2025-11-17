© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
New hemp restrictions could decimate industry

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 17, 2025 at 11:41 AM EST

Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell managed to slide a last-minute provision into last week’s continuing resolution to end the government shutdown. The provision called for the banning of the sale of hemp-derived products that include more than 0.4 milligrams of THC per container.

McConnell’s fellow Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul was outraged by the move and —along with farmers, businesses and users — says it could eradicate the industry.

Kentucky Public Radio’s Joe Sonka joins us.

Here & Now Newsroom
