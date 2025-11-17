Resilience, research and lifesaving advances in pancreatic cancer

On "What's Health," doctor's journey from war-torn Algeria to the helm of the National Institutes of Health reshaped the way we understand discovery.

In his new memoir, radiologist Dr. Elias Zerhoun reflects on resilience, reinvention and the power of interdisciplinary collaboration.

As a leader and health care pioneer, he helped transform how medical research is conducted, dismantling silos between career fields and institutions to accelerate innovation.

Zerhouni is the author of "Disease Knows No Politics."

Then, the program looks at why pancreatic cancer can be difficult to detect and treat.

Joining us is Dr. Niraj Gusani, chief of surgical oncology at Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center in Jacksonville, along with Brian Cribb, a survivor of the disease, and his wife, Debbie.

Cribb received the unexpected diagnosis of pancreatic cancer after a routine checkup. Gusani performed the complex Whipple surgery that saved his life.

Cribb, who has been cancer-free for two years.

He details his road to recovery and how advances in technology and precision medicine helped him overcome one of the most aggressive and deadly cancers.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is Dr. Joe Sirven, a Jacksonville neurologist.

