The creator economy is booming. What are the benefits and drawbacks?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 17, 2025 at 11:50 AM EST
Two bloggers create a vertical video. (Yana Iskayeva/Getty Images)
Yana Iskayeva/Getty Images
Two bloggers create a vertical video. (Yana Iskayeva/Getty Images)

Social media allows creative people to make a living by posting content on topics they’re passionate about or experts in. According to Goldman Sachs, this creator economy could reach $480 billion by 2027.

The TED Radio Hour explores how the creator economy works and what its advantages and drawbacks are for those trying to make a living this way. Here & Now‘s Elissa Nadworny speaks with Manoush Zomorodi, host of TED Radio Hour, about the show’s two-part series.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

