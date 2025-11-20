© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Book explores how an aphorism often contains 'The World in a Phrase'

WBUR
Published November 20, 2025 at 11:51 AM EST
The cover of "The World in a Phrase" beside author James Geary.
Courtesy of James Geary
The cover of "The World in a Phrase" beside author James Geary.

Author James Geary loves aphorisms, those short, witty statements that often contain profound truths. In 2005, he published “The World in a Phrase: A Brief History of the Aphorism,” which is now out in a second edition.

Geary joins host Lisa Mullins to talk about his lifelong love of the aphorism.

Book excerpt: ‘The World in a Phrase’

By James Geary

Excerpted with permission of the author.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
