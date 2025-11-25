© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Spotlighting the Teacher of the Year 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 25, 2025 at 12:04 PM EST

This year’s National Teacher of the Year is embarking on a year-long tour to inspire fellow teachers around the country.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ashlie Crosson, an English teacher at Mifflin County High School in Pennsylvania. And we hear what students at Central Elementary School in Olathe, Kansas, had to say about their music teacher, Rachel Marlow, who was named 2026 Kansas Teacher of the Year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

