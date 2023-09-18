Here's where you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the greater Tampa Bay region

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on Sept. 15 across the United States. The celebration honors the contributions, culture, and histories of people whose ancestors come from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

A few brief facts

Sept. 15 marks the independence day for several Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico’s independence day is on Sept. 16, while Chile’s is on Sept. 18.



While Hispanic and Latino are sometimes used interchangeably, it’s important to note that they are not the same thing. The term “Hispanic” refers to people from Spain or a Spanish-speaking country. The term “Latino” refers to people who come from Latin America. This excludes Spain and includes countries that do not primarily speak Spanish, like Haiti and Brazil. Some Latin Americans say both terms are flawed, as they exclude Indigenous and Black communities.



Tampa Bay has a long history with the Latino community, dating back to Ybor City’s status as the Cuban cigar capital of the world. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 26.2% of the population in Tampa in 2022 was Hispanic or Latino.

Many celebrations this month honor both Latino and Hispanic heritage. Here is a list of some of those events, organized by county:

Hernando County

Multicultural Parade and Festival

The parade begins at 11 a.m. in downtown Brooksville. A festival featuring food vendors, live music and art will follow.

Oct. 7 at 11 a.m.

205 E. Fort Dade Ave., Brooksville, FL, 34601

This event is free.

Hillsborough County

Hispanic Heritage Month 5K Run and Walk – Flatwoods

Sept. 16 at 6 a.m.

Fleet Feet Flatwoods

8604 Hunters Village Road, Tampa, FL 33647

Register for free here. Under “Team” select Latinos Run Tampa, and under “Location” select Flatwoods. There is an option for a virtual run as well.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Features live music from G﻿eorge Lamond, M﻿ambo Lebron Orchestra and R﻿umberos de Tampa Bay.

Sept. 16 at 4-9 p.m.

Vibras

9202 Anderson Road, Tampa, FL 33634

Tickets are $10. Children and those under 18 enter free when accompanied by an adult. Get them here.

Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff Mixer with Salsa Class

Hosted by the Tampa chapter of the Association of Latino Professionals for America. The event will kickoff with a salsa class led by Wepa House owner and instructor Steph Delfino.

Sept. 21 at 7-9 p.m.

8140 W. Waters Ave., Tampa, FL 33615

Tickets are $15 for non-ALPFA members and free for ALPFA members. Get them here.

Spanish Nights

Hosted by Opera Tampa, this event features music from Spain, Cuba, Puerto Rico and more.

Sept. 22 at 8 p.m., Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.

Straz Center for the Performing Arts

1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa, FL 33602

Tickets start at $25. Get them here.

Hispanic Heritage Luncheon: Progress. Power. Prosperity

Hosted by the Tampa Bay Latin Chamber of Commerce, the luncheon will feature Mayor Jane Castor and Brig. Gen. Hector Pagan as guest speakers.

Oct. 12 at 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Columbia Restaurant

2117 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa, FL 33605

Advance tickets start at $45 for non-members of the chamber. Get them here.

Hispanic Heritage Month 5K Run and Walk – Brandon

Oct. 14 at 7 a.m.

Fleet Feet Brandon

1934 E. Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, FL 33596

Register for free here. Under “Team” select Latinos Run Tampa, and under “Location” select Brandon. There is an option for a virtual run as well.

5th Annual Ford Taste of Latino Festival

The festival will be held on three city streets and in Centennial Park in Ybor City. Features live music and free salsa dance lessons.

Oct. 15 at 12-5 p.m.

Centennial Park

1800 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa, FL 33605

Register for free here.



Pasco County

MoonFest Arts & Music Market

This family-friendly event features live music from local artists, local vendors and food trucks.

Sept. 30 at 6-8 p.m.

Land O' Lakes Heritage Park

5401 Land O' Lakes Blvd., Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Register for free here.

Pinellas County

Tampa Bay Latin International Film Festival

Organized in partnership with Mi Gente Mi Pueblo, the third annual event celebrates cinema from around Latin America.

Sept. 16 at 4-8 p.m.

Creative Pinellas

12211 Walsingham Road, Largo, FL 33778

Tickets are free. Get them here.

Rumba en Clearwater at Coachman Park

Features dance lessons, Mexican cuisine and live performances from Najibo and Mariachi Guadalupe.

Sept. 23 at 6-10 p.m.

Coachman Park

300 Cleveland St., Clearwater, FL 33755

Register for free here.

Surreal Conversations en Español

Attendees can practice and hone their foreign language skills while exploring the world of art.

Sept. 26 at 5-6 p.m.

The Dalí

One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Tickets are free with limited capacity. Register here.

The Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers

A lecture with authors Andrew T. Huse, Bárbara C. Cruz and Jeff Houck on the history of this dish. Includes a special Cuban sandwich tasting.

Sept. 28 at 6-7 p.m.

The Dalí

One Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Tickets are $5. Get them here.

EMIT Latin Jazz Festival – Concert 1

Features José Valentino & Eternal Power.

Oct. 5 at 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Music Center at St. Petersburg College

6605 Fifth Ave N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Advance tickets start at $15. Get them here.

EMIT Latin Jazz Festival – Concert 2

Features Gilberto Garcia & The Latin Knights.

Oct. 6 at 7:30-9:30 p.m.

ArtsXChange at the Warehouse Arts District Association

515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Advance tickets start at $15. Get them here.

Movida 2023 Mis Raíces: My Identity

Features artist exhibitions, performances, vendors, healing practices and dialogue in the Latin community.

Oct. 7 at 12-5 p.m.

Center for Health Equity

2333 34th St. S., St. Petersburg, FL 3371

Register for free here. You can also attend virtually.

EMIT Latin Jazz Festival – Concert 3

Featuring Dimas Sánchez & the Afro Latin Project.

Oct. 7 at 7:30-9:30 p.m.

ArtsXChange at the Warehouse Arts District Association

515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Advance tickets start at $15. Get them here.

Polk County

Hispanic Heritage Festival

Organized by Polk County Parks and Recreation, this event features live entertainment, games, crafts, art, music and food.

Lake Gwyn Park

137 Ave. A E., Winter Haven, FL 33880

This event is free.

Sarasota County

Calle 54 with Roberto Jiménez

A showing of “Calle 54,” a documentary by Madrid-based filmmaker Fernando Trueba about the world of Latin jazz. There will be a talk back with USF professor Roberto Jiménez after the film.

Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Historic Asolo Theater at The Ringling

5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, FL 34243

Tickets start at $20 for adults and $10 for students with ID. Get them here.

