Cast of 'Beverly Hills 90210,' 'Boy Meets World' and more are reuniting in Tampa for 90s Con

It’s a ‘90s reunion in the greater Tampa Bay region this weekend.

90s Con will gather celebrities from beloved sitcoms, movies and bands at the Tampa Convention Center from Sept. 15 to 17. It’s the first time the convention will take place in Florida.

Cast members from “Boy Meets World” will reunite at the convention for the show’s 30th anniversary. It will also be the biggest reunion ever for the cast of “Beverly Hills 90210.”

Members of other films and shows like “Family Matters,” “Charmed,” “Halloweentown,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “Full House” and “Saved by the Bell” are getting back together as well. There will also be appearances from Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough from the Backstreet Boys; Joey Fatone from *NSYNC; and the girl group TLC. Attendees can check out panels and get photos and autographs from celebrities.

The convention takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Over 15,000 people are expected to attend each day, according to a news release from the city of Tampa.

Tickets are $40 for a Friday pass and $60 for a Sunday pass. Kids’ passes are $10 for Friday and $15 for Sunday. As of now, all Saturday passes, VIP passes and weekend passes are sold out. Tickets don’t include fees for autographs and photo ops with celebrities.

Passes for special events at the convention are also available, including an after party featuring an acoustic performance with Nick Carter. Tickets for that event cost $140.

To get passes for 90s Con, click here. For a full list of guests and lineups, click here.

