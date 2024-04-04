'Bread saved my life': Jax Bread Co. owner Nana Bonsu-Hammond

Listen to the episode

The New Testament Book of Matthew says, “Man does not live by bread alone.” But ask Nana Bonsu-Hammond, and she’ll tell you that without bread, she wouldn’t be the independent businesswoman she is today.

Nana is the owner and executive chef of Jax Bread Co. It’s a bakery and cafe on Jacksonville’s Southside.

Nana recently chatted with Dalia about the bread here in the United States versus overseas and why she says bread saved her life.

If you’d like to learn more about starting a cottage food business, then check out our previous episode on that topic.

Related episodes:

