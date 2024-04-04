© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

'Bread saved my life': Jax Bread Co. owner Nana Bonsu-Hammond

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published April 4, 2024 at 12:18 PM EDT
Jax Bread Co. is a bakery and cafe on Jacksonville’s Southside.
Nana recently chatted about the bread here in the United States versus overseas and why she says bread saved her life.

Listen to the episode

The New Testament Book of Matthew says, “Man does not live by bread alone.” But ask Nana Bonsu-Hammond, and she’ll tell you that without bread, she wouldn’t be the independent businesswoman she is today.

Nana is the owner and executive chef of Jax Bread Co. It’s a bakery and cafe on Jacksonville’s Southside.

If you’d like to learn more about starting a cottage food business, then check out our previous episode on that topic.

Related episodes:

