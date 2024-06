Photos: St. Pete Pride's parade and festival draws thousands

An estimated 300,000 LGBTQ+ folks and allies flocked to St. Petersburg Saturday for what's often touted as Florida's largest Pride event.

Party goers didn't let storm clouds or counter-protesters ruin the rainbow-filled festivities, which included a festival filled with vendors, food trucks, and performances, as well as a street parade.

Pride has been celebrated across the country for more than 50 years in honor of the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, an event now considered a key moment in the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement.

WUSF staff participated in Saturday's parade.