Historic park known as the 'heartbeat of West Tampa' will be renovated

It was once considered the "gateway" to West Tampa with its ties to the community's rich history.

And now, this iconic park is getting a facelift.

According to the City of Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), Salcines Park will be renovated to serve residents and visitors as a "vibrant, safe and popular gathering space."

The 6,000-square-foot park will have new fencing, furniture, lighting, landscaping and shaded areas, according to a release. This will all be against the backdrop of the iconic blue and white mural paying homage to the neighborhood's beloved community members.

Specific renovations and upgrades to the park include:



New pergolas to provide shade over swinging benches

Cafe-style tables and benches

Interactive game board tables

An improved fence that matches the historical district's style

New lights to improve visibility and safety

New landscaping

The park is named after longtime West Tampa Civic Leader Emiliano Salcines, and the renovation is a $1.4 million project paid for by the Tampa CRA.

Tampa City Council member and CRA chairwoman Gwendolyn Henderson said that the space has served residents for decades, so they're looking forward to investing in improvements.

"This has long been called the heartbeat of West Tampa," Henderson said.

City of Tampa Community Revelopment Agency / Courtesy Juanita and Emiliano Salcines, for whom the park was named in 1991. Emiliano came to West Tampa in 1918 and opened up a department store. He was referred to as the "Mayor of West Tampa."

Emiliano Salcines' son E.J. told WUSF that his father helped so many people in the community that he was given the honorary title "Mayor of West Tampa." His parents owned a department store there for around 25 years, and this was where people came to them for help, assistance and guidance.

"I'm very proud to be the son of these two extraordinary immigrants who came to the United States," he said. "The United States embraced them, but they embraced the United States and served this community very, very well."

He also explained how 100 years ago, the City of West Tampa was annexed from the City of Tampa. West Tampa was at one point the Sunshine State's fifth-largest city, but once they merged into one, Tampa became the second-largest in Florida.

"What they're doing here is revitalizing a legacy of history," E.J. Salcines said.

Catherine Paulitz / WUSF The mural of historical community members of West Tampa is a centerpiece of Salcines Park.

Salcines also called the announcement to renovate a great day in the city's history.

"What the community is doing is not just mouth-to-mouth resuscitation," Salcines explained. "They're giving a major transfusion to this very historic area."

According to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, there are several other projects adjacent to the park along Main Street that are underway.

For instance, they are in the process of repaving West Tampa's main drag with the Main Street Quick Build, revitalizing alleys, all while seeing new businesses emerge throughout the neighborhood.

"A new and improved Salcines Park will be the cherry on top," Castor said.

The renovations are expected to be completed by mid-2026.