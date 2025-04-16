© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida House has passed a measure to protect state parks from development

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published April 16, 2025 at 3:31 PM EDT
Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park lighthouse is shown Monday, June 8, 2015, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Alan Diaz/AP
/
AP
Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park lighthouse is shown Monday, June 8, 2015, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

The initiative blocks hotels and golf courses from being built in Florida state parks.

State parks would have more protection from development under a bill approved in the full Florida House on Wednesday.

The measure, (HB 209) follows last year’s failed proposal to build golf courses, hotels and resorts in the parks.

Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, is behind the House measure to help protect all state parks from future development.

“HB 209 seeks to limit development within in our state parks and ensure that anytime there is a change to our state land management plan, that there is maximum public participation," said Snyder.

The land management measure is called the “State Park Preservation Act." It passed the House floor, 115-0, and it preserves state land by limiting new development like pickleball courts, hotels, and golf courses—amenities considered in last year’s "2024-25 Great Outdoors Initiative" proposal from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration.

The plan was to expand outdoor recreation and lodging in nine state parks across Florida including Grayton Beach and Camp Helen near Panama City. However, the proposal faced heavy public backlash in August. DeSantis said he had never approved the idea.

“It was something that was leaked," DeSantis said during a August 28 press conference. "It was never approved by me. I never saw that. They are going back to the drawing board.”

Protesters chant against Gov. Ron DeSantis' plan to develop state parks with business ventures such as golf courses, pickleball courts and large hotels, during a demonstration at Oleta River State Park, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in North Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/AP
/
AP
Protesters chant against Gov. Ron DeSantis' plan to develop state parks with business ventures such as golf courses, pickleball courts and large hotels, during a demonstration at Oleta River State Park, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in North Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

On Wednesday, Rep. Synder told lawmakers that the bill will require public hearings for all future park plans.

The measure also creates a special advisory panel that will report back to the Legislature. And the proposal also clarifies that state parks can only be used for "conservation-based recreational uses, such as camping, fishing, hiking, and boating."

“The public outcry you could probably hear it all the way up to the moon to mars," said Rep. Lindsay Cross, D-St. Petersburg, who co-sponsored the bill.

"We have 175 treasured parks in our state, with 176th on the way. This will help protect the archaeological history of these parks.”

HB 209 has support from advocates for state parks who say the proposed developments could have had negative environmental impacts on fragile and protected areas.

“Floridians love state parks. They love the access to nature they provide and the solitude," said Executive Director of Friends of the Everglades Eve Samples.

The Senate version of the bill (SB 080) is still in committee. It has slightly different language than the House bill and some environmentalists say "it’s not as strong."

For the bills to become law, a measure with the exact same language must pass both chambers.
Adrian Andrews
Adrian Andrews is a multimedia journalist with WFSU Public Media. He is a Gadsden County native and a first-generation college graduate from Florida A&M University. Adrian is also a military veteran, ending his career as a Florida Army National Guard Non-Comissioned Officer.

Adrian has experience in print writing, digital content creation, documentary, and film production. He has spent the last four years on the staff of several award-winning publications such as The Famuan, Gadsden County News Corp, and Cumulus Media before joining the WFSU news team.

See stories by Adrian Andrews
