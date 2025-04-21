Tampa Bay area restaurants had a less-than-sizzling showing at the Michelin Guide ceremony

When the world's most famous restaurant rating organization, the Michelin Guide, announced its expansion to three new Florida counties in February, local chefs turned up the heat.

For many, a career goal was now in sight: earn a coveted Michelin star.

ALSO READ: The Michelin Guide is finally in Pinellas County, and chefs are ready to chase the star

But at the annual awards ceremony in Orlando on April 17, Tampa Bay area restaurants fell short. No new stars or Bib Gourmands — a category that recognizes restaurants who serve high-quality cuisine at reasonable prices — were awarded to local establishments.

However, Michelin reevaluates their awards every year, and five 1-star restaurants in Tampa held on to their distinctions this time around.

And eight new Tampa Bay area restaurants — half from Pinellas County — were added to the annual "recommended" list for the first time.

This was the first year restaurants from Pinellas, Broward and Palm Beach counties were eligible for judging.

"I don't have a crystal ball, but I do think that we're gonna see... some Bib Gourmands, I think there's probably one or two places off the top of my head right now that might be up for a star," predicted Helen Freund, Tampa Bay Times food critic, in February.

She told WUSF that she was excited for some St. Petersburg chefs who were doing "really creative, envelope-pushing things," to get some recognition, since they've felt "left out in the cold," in previous years.

While Pinellas County left empty-handed in terms of stars or Bib Gourmands, St. Petersburg's Fortu, Il Ritorno, and Sushi Sho Rexley, as well as The Tides Market in Safety Harbor, were added to the "recommended" guide for the first time.

Chef Nathan Howey of Fortu had his eyes set on a star when WUSF spoke with him earlier this year. But he also said that Michelin's presence in the area was an exciting development in itself.

"I think it helps restaurants in this mid-market area to be able to get recognition that they may not have ever been able to," Howey said. "It's definitely some new pressure, but I think everyone should be looking forward to it in some way."

Four Tampa restaurants — Big Ray's Fish Camp, Cousin Vinny's Sandwich Co., Fisk and Mad Dogs & Englishmen — were also named to the "recommended" list.

Beyond Pinellas, five new restaurants earned stars in Florida. Orlando's Sorekara is the state's second restaurant to be awarded two Michelin stars, joining L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami.

The Michelin Guide now includes 172 restaurants across the state, and plans to expand further in Florida in 2026.