Florida Holocaust Museum announces new CEO ahead of reopening later this year

The Florida Holocaust Museum has a new president and CEO as it prepares to reopen later this year.

Eric B. Stillman will officially join the team on June 1 as he prepares to launch the museum into a new chapter when the doors open again to the public on Sept. 9.

The museum temporarily closed last year as part of a renovation and expansion project. According to a release, the museum will have a new entrance with enhanced security features, an open-air second-story balcony, and a temporary installation housing elements of the Elie Wiesel collection. The full exhibit will come at a later date.

The gallery will also include a new artifact: Thor. This is a Danish fishing boat used in the 1943 rescue of over 7,000 Jews.

Stillman is replacing interim CEO Mike Igel, who will still be a board member and will chair the Elie Wiesel Collection Project Committee at the museum. Stillman has worked primarily within the Jewish nonprofit sector throughout his career. For example, he served as the CEO of the Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Broward County and more.

Stillman has also served as the chief development officer of the National Symphony Orchestra at the John F. Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts. He was also a founder of Triovate Analytics, which applies mathematical modeling and predictive analytics to predict and prevent antisemitism and other forms of hate incidents, according to a release.

The new CEO will be leading the museum's preparations to scale up educational programming, build organizational strength and increase visibility through contemporary exhibits, according to a release.

ALSO READ: USF St. Pete and Florida Holocaust Museum will use Elie Wiesel’s artifacts to fight antisemitism

"With my deep personal commitment to and belief in the importance of Holocaust education, I know that The Museum’s public programs, collections, and resources are instrumental in helping society understand the lessons of the Holocaust and commit to fighting antisemitism," Stillman said in the release.

Interim CEO Igel said Stillman's passion and experience will be invaluable to the organization's mission.

"Eric joins us at a pivotal time, as we look ahead to re-opening our renovated and reimagined Museum and continue to expand our impact far beyond our walls – and our region,” Igel said in the release.

As the museum prepares for its relaunch to the public, WUSF's Nancy Guan reported last year how descendants of Holocaust survivors explained the importance of telling accurate histories and the fear of fewer generations knowing about the Holocaust, which killed approximately 6 million Jews.

“The Holocaust was not a statistic. It was human beings … and every person had a life. I think it’s important for people to understand that this happened and that it was worse than anybody that hasn’t been through it can ever imagine," Sandy Mermelstein said back in 2024.

To learn more about the museum's reopening, click here. You can also click here to know more about the new CEO.