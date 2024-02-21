© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
The FBI is offering a reward for a missing Tallahassee middle schooler

WFSU | By Gina Jordan
Published February 21, 2024 at 10:41 AM EST
12-year-old Lori Paige
FBI.gov
Billboards are going up in Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee for a 12-year-old Tallahassee girl missing for eight months. The FBI said she has ties to or may visit Tampa.

Billboards are going up in Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee for a missing Tallahassee girl.

12-year-old Lori Paige has been missing for 8 months. She was a student at Griffin Middle School.

The FBI is offering a $15-thousand reward for information leading to Lori.

Tallahassee police and firefighters spent Tuesday searching the woods around Mission San Luis museum and park for evidence.

From the FBI website:

Lori Analise Paige

Date(s) of Birth UsedApril 14, 2011
Age12 years old at the time of disappearance
HairBlack
EyesBrown
Height5'0"
Weight120 pounds
SexFemale
RaceBlack

Reward:

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the recovery of Lori Paige.

Remarks:

Lori Paige has ties to or may visit Tallahassee, Florida; Tampa, Florida; Thomasville, Georgia; and Nashville, Tennessee.

Details:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Jacksonville Field Office and the Tallahassee Police Department in Florida are seeking information from the public regarding the disappearance of Lori Paige. Lori has been missing since June 3, 2023, from the 1200 block of Continental Court in Tallahassee, Florida.

Submit a Tip:

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact the FBI's Jacksonville Field Office at (904) 248-7000, or the Tallahassee Police Department at (850) 891-4200. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Field Office: Jacksonville

Submit an anonymous Tip online

Copyright 2024 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags
Courts / Law Missing PersonsTallahassee
Gina Jordan
