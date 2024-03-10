Tampa man is charged with a hate crime in a fatal shooting at a dog park

A Tampa man faces second-degree murder charges in a fatal shooting at a dog park last month.

Gerald Declan Radford, 65, was arrested Friday in the death of John Walter Lay, 52, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office.

He will be charged with second-degree murder with an enhancement as a hate crime, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office.

Radford told deputies he shot Lay in self-defense.

In a release, State Attorney Suzy Lopez said an investigation later revealed Radford had yelled obscenities at Lay — who was gay — days prior to the incident at the West Dog Park in Tampa on Feb. 2.

“We should all be able to enjoy a day at the dog park without the fear of gunfire," Lopez said in the release. "This victim also deserved to live free from fear and discrimination based on his sexual orientation.

"The evidence shows the defendant’s actions were motivated by hate, and he will be held accountable. My heart is with the victim’s family and large group of friends as we fight for justice together.”

According to the release, Radford called 911 after he said he shot Lay as they got into a scuffle.

Nobody witnessed the shooting, according to the State Attorney's Office.

But during the investigation, members of the community came forward to tell authorities they heard Lay shouting toward Lay and threatening to harm him at the dog park.

The release also said Lay created a cell phone video the day before the shooting to warn his friends that Radford told him, "You're gonna die."

"This case is an example of our detectives' commitment to seeking justice and uncovering the truth," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. "They did not let those initial statements derail them from staying focused on this investigation.

"Seeking answers for victims and their loved ones is not just important, it's imperative. Our detectives demonstrated unparalleled dedication and determination to meticulously uncover the truth and ensure that justice is brought to light."

Radford was arrested on Friday and is being held without bail at the county's Orient Road Jail.