A suspect is identified in a vehicular rampage that led to the deaths of two in South Tampa

A suspect has been identified in a vehicular rampage Sunday that led to two deaths — including the suspect — and six injuries in South Tampa.

According to the Tampa Police Department, 48-year-old Jeremiah Bailey allegedly got into a verbal dispute at a Dollar General store. He first blocked a man and a vehicle in in the parking lot before letting him leave.

Bailey then followed that driver to a friend's house nearby, where he struck him with his car. That man suffered minor injuries.

Bailey fled that scene, and struck multiple pedestrians with his car at a number of other South Tampa locations — killing one and injuring two more people. Officers say none of the victims knew Bailey.

Police started a pursuit that led onto northbound I-275. Once Bailey stopped, he was told to show his hands multiple times and was shot and killed by police officers after he appeared to reach for something.

Seven police officers fired shots.

Three additional officers, none of which fired any shots, sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and were transported to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries appeared to be from ricochets or debris, and not from direct gunshots.

Bailey had an extensive criminal history, including battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on an EMT, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the police department’s news release. He was released from Florida State Prison in October of 2022.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the officer-involved shooting, and the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, both of which are standard procedure for the Tampa Police Department.