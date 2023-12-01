© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Rental increases are outpacing the rising cost of a mortgage.
Paycheck To Paycheck
More and more people are finding themselves living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region. In some places, rent has doubled. The cost of everyday goods — like gas and groceries — keeps creeping up. All the while, wages lag behind and the affordable housing crisis looms. Amid cost-of-living increases, WUSF is focused on documenting how people are making ends meet.

Used car prices fall, but still exceed pre-pandemic levels

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published December 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
Cars in line at a red stoplight.
Gabriella Paul
/
WUSF Public Media
Traffic stopped at the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and Fletcher Avenue in Tampa.

The average cost of a used vehicle dipped 5.5% nationally between Q3 2023 and Q3 2022, according to Edmunds data.

There’s early signs that used car prices are cooling nationally, and in Florida.

Edmunds auto analyst, Ivan Drury, said that the return to “some resemblance of normalcy” is welcome in a market that has experienced significant price volatility for consumers in recent years.

Following the start of the pandemic, Drury said the auto market suffered significant supply chain disruptions and shrinking new car inventory.

He said shortages of new vehicles forced more people into the used car market, driving up prices.

“And after years of this kind of madness, we’re finally getting to the point where you have normal seasonal changes and used car values … are coming down … and causing a cascading effect downward,” he said.

Courtesy of Edmunds
Following the national trend, the transaction cost of used cars in Florida is declining.

In Florida, the average cost of a used vehicle fell 8.6% from $31,843 to $29,101 for the same time frame.

While prices are cooling, Drury said they still far exceed pre-pandemic levels.

“I don’t think we’re getting back to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon – if not ever – but at least there’s some resemblance of normalcy in the market,” he said.

In turn, he said that car shoppers’ purchasing power has diminished.

Shoppers who bought a used car in 2019 would have to spend an additional $10,000 to obtain a similar vehicle in today's market, according to Edmunds.

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. She's also a Report for America corps member. Here’s how you can share your story with her.
Economy / Business Auto Industry
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
