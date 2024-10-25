© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

These parks in Sarasota and Pinellas are set to reopen after hurricanes

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 25, 2024 at 11:54 AM EDT
Aerial view of a beach with buildings in the foreground
Sarasota County Government
/
Courtesy
Beaches across Sarasota County are reopening on Oct. 26, 2024, following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Visitors can return starting Oct. 26 as cleanup from hurricanes Helene and Milton continues.

If you're going to be out and about in Sarasota and Pinellas counties this weekend, some of the parks and beaches will reopen starting Saturday.

Bridge access to the Sarasota barrier islands will also be open.

Sarasota County beaches you'll be able to visit once again starting Saturday following closures due to hurricanes Helene and Milton:

  • Siesta Beach
  • Nokomis Beach
  • North and South Brohard
  • Maxine Barritt Park on Venice Island

However, some locations will remain closed. Those include Lido Beach, Caspersen Beach Park and North Jetty Park.

And if you're a boater, you'll be able to launch from one of several ramps that will once again be available. Details on the park and beach openings can be found here.

Meanwhile, Weedon Island Preserve in St. Petersburg is among the Pinellas sites also opening Saturday. They include:

  • Boca Ciega Millennium Park
  • Ridgecrest Park
  • Sawgrass Lake Park
  • Weedon Island Preserve
  • Weedon Island Preserve Cultural & Natural History Center

According to a news release, some trails and amenities will not be available as post-storm cleanup continues and areas still contain debris and fallen trees.

More information on Pinellas County parks can be found here.
