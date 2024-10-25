These parks in Sarasota and Pinellas are set to reopen after hurricanes

If you're going to be out and about in Sarasota and Pinellas counties this weekend, some of the parks and beaches will reopen starting Saturday.

Bridge access to the Sarasota barrier islands will also be open.

Sarasota County beaches you'll be able to visit once again starting Saturday following closures due to hurricanes Helene and Milton:



Siesta Beach

Nokomis Beach

North and South Brohard

Maxine Barritt Park on Venice Island

However, some locations will remain closed. Those include Lido Beach, Caspersen Beach Park and North Jetty Park.

And if you're a boater, you'll be able to launch from one of several ramps that will once again be available. Details on the park and beach openings can be found here.

Meanwhile, Weedon Island Preserve in St. Petersburg is among the Pinellas sites also opening Saturday. They include:



Boca Ciega Millennium Park

Ridgecrest Park

Sawgrass Lake Park

Weedon Island Preserve

Weedon Island Preserve Cultural & Natural History Center

According to a news release, some trails and amenities will not be available as post-storm cleanup continues and areas still contain debris and fallen trees.

More information on Pinellas County parks can be found here.