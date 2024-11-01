D-SNAP benefits are available for some Floridians who lost food during the hurricanes

Hurricane Milton bowled over trees and shut down power to more than 2 million Floridians.

Some went several days without power, and without generators to back them up, they lost perishable food in refrigerators and freezers.

D-SNAP is a program funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service that provides help to feed Floridians after calamity strikes.

But those who already get help through the state’s regular food assistance program are not eligible.

And you must meet certain financial requirements to qualify.

Applicants need to have been living in one of the Florida counties under a disaster declaration when Helene or Milton struck.

Plus, you have to have had disaster-related damage to your home or loss of food, or loss of income.

The D-SNAP benefit will come in the form of a debit card.

Alethea Parker of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service said the state will recover any funds that have not been used on the "EBT or Electronic Benefits Transfer" card after 90 days.

Pre-registration for some Tampa Bay area counties starts Sunday, and it's scheduled to go in phases, county-by-county.

You can get more details here.

