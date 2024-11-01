© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

D-SNAP benefits are available for some Floridians who lost food during the hurricanes

WUSF | By Susan Giles Wantuck
Published November 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
White truck driving through a flooded street
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF
Streets in Carrollwood and Northdale in Hillsborough County were flooded following Hurricane Milton on Oct. 11, 2024.

Hurricane Milton bowled over trees and shut down power to more than 2 million Floridians.

Some went several days without power, and without generators to back them up, they lost perishable food in refrigerators and freezers.

D-SNAP is a program funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service that provides help to feed Floridians after calamity strikes.

But those who already get help through the state’s regular food assistance program are not eligible.

And you must meet certain financial requirements to qualify.

Applicants need to have been living in one of the Florida counties under a disaster declaration when Helene or Milton struck.

Plus, you have to have had disaster-related damage to your home or loss of food, or loss of income.

The D-SNAP benefit will come in the form of a debit card.

Alethea Parker of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service said the state will recover any funds that have not been used on the "EBT or Electronic Benefits Transfer" card after 90 days.

Pre-registration for some Tampa Bay area counties starts Sunday, and it's scheduled to go in phases, county-by-county.
You can get more details here.

Susan Giles Wantuck
I never know what my work day will bring, because I may be called on at the last minute to cover for someone in news or in Classical music.
