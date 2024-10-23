East Tampa nonprofit helps residents rebound from financial toll of back-to-back hurricanes

While not as visible as the structural damage across Tampa, the financial toll of back-to-back hurricanes is hurting families, too.

In East Tampa, some homes and businesses sustained a combination of wind, rain and storm surge damage between Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Even more households lost the food in their fridge, consistent income and reliable transportation in the past month, said the CEO of Corporations to Develop Communities of Tampa Ernest Coney.

"When people are hit by hurricanes, when their power goes out — if you are an hourly worker — number one, of course, you're going to mostly lose your food, and then you have to start thinking about your bills," Coney said. "You have to start thinking about, you know, how do I make up for lost income? How do I help get new food into the household?"

On Tuesday, the CDC of Tampa hosted a daylong community event to provide residents with basic needs and household essentials. A constant flow of residents filed through the nonprofit's urban enterprise center, at 1907 East Hillsborough Ave., between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to take what they needed.

Nearly 1,100 people attended the event, according to nonprofit spokesperson Bridgette Blake.

Around 750 hot meals were provided by local restaurants Konan's BBQ, Mr. B's Southern Kitchen and Slap Yo Mama wing shop. Take-home food and pantry items were also made available by Feeding Tampa Bay. Another 500 gift cards to grocery stores were distributed, along with free diapers and baby formula as supplies lasted.

Inside, a conference room was transformed into a computer lab where volunteers offered on-site, bilingual assistance to residents applying for individual disaster assistance. Coney said some residents face language barriers or issues with internet access when completing the digital forms.

A volunteer with the CDC of Tampa helps a resident navigate an individual assistance FEMA application. If you have been denied FEMA assistance, call 1-800-276-9511 or visit SBPUSA.org/gethelp.

"This large training room that we're in now with over 35 computers set up laptops is to help people register for FEMA applications," Coney said. "They might not know where to go and where to even start, so they can just come here."

A bus outside with Fifth Third Bank offered help to residents dealing with a denial from or appeal to FEMA.

The CDC of Tampa is one of many community-based organizations that is stepping in to meet local hurricane recovery needs.

"When you're in your moment of despair, to hear one more thing or one more hurdle I have to jump to get there is very trying," Coney said.

The CDC of Tampa plans to host similar events in the coming months as hurricane recovery efforts persist.

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. She's also a Report for America corps member. Here’s how you can share your story with her.

