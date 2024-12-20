Hurricane victims in Pinellas may be eligible for a new program

If your home was damaged by the recent storms, a new program starting Monday in Pinellas County could help.

It's for people who have gone through the process to get reimbursed by FEMA. The plan is funded by SHIP, the state housing program, and would pay up to $40,000 for each home that was damaged by the hurricanes and has gone through the FEMA process.

There should be no shortage of takers. So far, 807 homes and businesses were destroyed, and nearly 23,000 parcels had major damage, said Cathie Perkins, director of Pinellas County Emergency Management.

"When doing that analysis, they discovered that about 2,000 of our single family homes actually were impacted by both storms. So, very hard on these residents, not just once, but for some of them twice," she told county commissioners earlier this week.

Perkins said more than 1,100 businesses were impacted by both Helene and Milton, with $136 million in damages. On the positive side, she says there have been dozens of ribbon cutting events for reopenings on the beaches.

For more information, call Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center Department of Emergency Management at (727) 464-3800.

