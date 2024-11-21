Mote Aquarium is reopening two months after sustaining severe hurricane damage

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium will open its doors on Friday, Nov. 22, two months after hurricanes Helene and Milton caused millions of dollars in damage and killed two North American otters, Huck and Jane. “I am pleased to announce that Mote Aquarium has overcome the unprecedented challenge of experiencing back-to-back hurricanes, in which our aquarium infrastructure suffered severe water damage due to Hurricane Helene, and then just days after, suffered significant water and wind damage due to Hurricane Milton,” said Dr. Michael P. Crosby, Mote president and CEO, in a news release. Mote is also welcoming a new member to the family: a rescued manatee named Lou who arrived in September shortly before Mote’s closure. Lou lost most of his tail in late 2000 following a severe boat strike and is unable to be released back into the wild. “In addition to reopening Mote Aquarium, where we invite guests to learn why marine ecosystem conservation is imperative and catch up on Mote’s latest scientific breakthroughs, we are thrilled to invite everyone to meet the newest member of our Mote family Lou, who is a rescued manatee with a remarkable story highlighting resilience and the importance of manatee research and conservation,” Crosby said in the release. Lou, another manatee, Buffett, and a few other animals were relocated to another facility out of the direct forecasted path of the hurricane and were just welcomed back this week. 1 of 6 — Feeding Mote Manatee Lou is offered food shortly after his arrival at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. Courtesy / Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium 2 of 6 — Manatees meet Lou and Buffett are introduced to one another at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. Courtesy / Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium 3 of 6 — Manatee with lettuce Buffett eats lettuce at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. Courtesy / Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium 4 of 6 — Manatees in tank Buffett, left, and Lou, right, at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. Courtesy / Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium 5 of 6 — Manatee Lou floats in his home at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. Courtesy / Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium 6 of 6 — Manatee Lou floats underwater in his home at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. Courtesy / Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium Mote’s Education & Outreach Center on Anna Maria City Pier is inaccessible by land and remains closed to the public. You can visit Lou and Buffett and learn more about manatee conservation research at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.