Mote Aquarium is reopening two months after sustaining severe hurricane damage

WUSF | By Daylina Miller
Published November 21, 2024 at 12:12 PM EST
Two large male manatees swim in teal tank water. The one on the right has lettuce in its mouth.
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium
/
Courtesy
Manatees Lod, left, and Buffett, right, swim at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota. Lou was approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to be housed with Buffett in September, shortly before hurricanes forced closures.

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota reopens Nov. 22 after hurricanes Helene and Milton brought flooding, roof damage, and the death of two otters. Mote is also welcoming its newest manatee resident.

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium will open its doors on Friday, Nov. 22, two months after hurricanes Helene and Milton caused millions of dollars in damage and killed two North American otters, Huck and Jane.

“I am pleased to announce that Mote Aquarium has overcome the unprecedented challenge of experiencing back-to-back hurricanes, in which our aquarium infrastructure suffered severe water damage due to Hurricane Helene, and then just days after, suffered significant water and wind damage due to Hurricane Milton,” said Dr. Michael P. Crosby, Mote president and CEO, in a news release.

Mote is also welcoming a new member to the family: a rescued manatee named Lou who arrived in September shortly before Mote’s closure.  

Lou lost most of his tail in late 2000 following a severe boat strike and is unable to be released back into the wild.

“In addition to reopening Mote Aquarium, where we invite guests to learn why marine ecosystem conservation is imperative and catch up on Mote’s latest scientific breakthroughs, we are thrilled to invite everyone to meet the newest member of our Mote family Lou, who is a rescued manatee with a remarkable story highlighting resilience and the importance of manatee research and conservation,” Crosby said in the release.

Lou, another manatee, Buffett, and a few other animals were relocated to another facility out of the direct forecasted path of the hurricane and were just welcomed back this week.

A woman in a red ballcap and blue tshirt feeds a large male manatee lettuce.
1 of 6  — Feeding Mote Manatee
Lou is offered food shortly after his arrival at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.
Courtesy / Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium
Two manatees, separated by a screen, look at one another in a tank.
2 of 6  — Manatees meet
Lou and Buffett are introduced to one another at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.
Courtesy / Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium
A large manatee underwater looks directly into the camera with lettuce in its mouth.
3 of 6  — Manatee with lettuce
Buffett eats lettuce at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.
Courtesy / Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium
Two large manatees under water look at one another.
4 of 6  — Manatees in tank
Buffett, left, and Lou, right, at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.
Courtesy / Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium
A large manatee floats in the water with its snout peeking out.
5 of 6  — Manatee
Lou floats in his home at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.
Courtesy / Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium
A large manatee floats underwater.
6 of 6  — Manatee
Lou floats underwater in his home at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.
Courtesy / Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

Mote’s Education & Outreach Center on Anna Maria City Pier is inaccessible by land and remains closed to the public.

You can visit Lou and Buffett and learn more about manatee conservation research at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
