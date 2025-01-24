A St. Petersburg housing fair helps residents displaced by the hurricanes

Months after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, many people who were displaced are still looking for new places to rent.

On Wednesday, the City of St. Petersburg and the Bay Area Apartment Association (BAAA) hosted a housing fair to help hurricane victims in their search. The event built upon a list of rental properties with available units representing eight counties that was published to assist people displaced by the recent hurricanes.

BAAA government affairs director Eric Garduño said that the trade association was working closely with St. Petersburg’s housing and community development department ahead of hurricane season to plan potential community outreach events, like a housing fair, in the case of a major storm.

“We were spitballing ideas throughout that process, but at the end of the day, when the hurricanes actually hit, we were able to mobilize quickly and really get into helping the way we can help as apartment operators,” he said.

About 40 housing providers set up at the Coliseum in downtown St. Petersburg, along with officials from FEMA, homeless outreach services of Pinellas County Schools and the Office of Human Rights with Pinellas County. Many of the participating rental properties offered flexible terms and special discounts to people displaced by the recent hurricanes, according to a city press release.

Daylina Miller / WUSF Individuals and families check out the around 40 housing providers that set up tables of information at the Coliseum in downtown St. Petersburg. The city teamed up with apartment trade association BAAA to host the housing fair for displaced hurricane survivors seeking rental housing options.

Residents filed through rows of tables, collecting rental info and talking directly with leasing agents and property managers.

Among them was Holly Williams, who stopped at a table for Franklin Street apartments with her two kids.

She said her family hasn’t had stable housing since her rental house in Pasco County flooded two years ago during Hurricane Idalia. Since then, she has struggleld to find an affordable home or apartment for rent in the greater Tampa Bay region.

“I was hoping to find affordable housing, or even if they could tell me about any shelters ... and I know there's so many different people that are displaced. So I'm very grateful for this, and I just hope that I can find some answers."

Currently, she said they’re staying in a one-bedroom apartment in St. Petersburg with a friend.

St. Pete’s Housing and Community Development director Avery Slyker said the housing fair comes one week after many hotel and motel vouchers administered by FEMA are expiring for Floridians displaced by the recent hurricanes.

“It coincides with a lot of the hotel vouchers that may be running out. So, it’s absolute perfect timing,” she said.

Sykler said that hosting the housing fair for hurricane survivors was a step in the right direction, but the city’s work is far from done.

"It won't be able to house everyone -- that's the plain and simple of it. Not everyone will be housed, and so therefore we all need to continue doing our very hard and dedicated work."

The event is part of a citywide 10-year plan spearheaded by St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch to improve the affordability, supply and stability of housing for its residents, according to a city press release.

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. She's also a Report for America corps member. Here’s how you can share your story with her.