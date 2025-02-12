Gasworx development planned for Ybor secures $182M loan to get construction rolling

The developers of Gasworx, a 50-acre mixed-use development planned for the west end of Ybor City, announced they have secured a $182 million loan from Bank OZK that will accelerate construction.

Work on three parcels, named E1, E2 and E3, should begin soon with an expected completion in late 2026 or early 2027.

E1 will include a five-story apartment building, E2 a marketplace connected to a Class A office building and E3 a 10-story residential complex.

When complete, the development will offer 5,000 residences, 500,000 square feet of office space and 150,000 square feet of retail.

Also, PPF Real Estate Holding, an international firm, has joined developer Darryl Shaw and investment firm Kettler in leading the project.

Gasworx, planned off Nuccio Parkway, will include pedestrian space, a park and a TECO Streetcar stop that will connect the historic Ybor district to the Water Street Tampa and Channel District neighborhoods of downtown.

